Six Nations: Wasps lock Will Rowlands' pride at Wales call-up

Will Rowlands was Wasps' players' player of 2018-19 and previously turned out for Oxford University

Wasps lock Will Rowlands has revealed his pride in being selected for Wales' 2020 Six Nations squad.

Rowlands was named as one of five uncapped players in Wayne Pivac's 38-man squad with centre Nick Tompkins and teenage wing Louis Rees-Zammit.

The 28-year-old, who qualifies through his Welsh father, admitted he was still taken aback by his call-up.

"It was a bit of a surprise but I am over the moon and it's such an exciting opportunity," said Rowlands.

The second-row forward revealed that he had held preliminary talks about a Wales call-up but thought a knee injury might have scuppered his chances.

"I had some discussions," said Rowlands. "But I thought having been injured for six weeks, it was not great timing.

"I knew that I was on the radar but thought the injury had put paid to the idea.

"I am over the moon. I am just looking forward to going into the environment and giving it my best."

The lock was the most surprising of the five uncapped players called up after being born and brought up in Hammersmith and raised in London.

'Mysterious Welshman'

Few people were aware that his father Jeremy hails from Pontllanfraith and had lived in Wales for 18 years.

"I've seen some surprise in the media," he added. "Who is Will Rowlands, this mysterious Welshman?

"Given the opportunity I was always going to take it with both hands.

"My Dad is Welsh. He lived in Wales for 18 years and my Welsh grandparents lived there for a long time.

"I actually feel like I have got a real affinity for Welsh rugby.

"Growing up we used to support Wales in the house, with my Dad being a passionate Welshman and my Nanna and Grampa even more so.

"I feel very connected to Wales even if I don't have a Welsh accent or have spent much time there myself."

Telling his relatives of his Wales call-up was one of his highlights.

"They were pretty excited," said Rowlands. "Most so my Welsh nanna who's actually in a care home at the moment so it's nice to be able to get that news passed onto her.

"I told my dad over the phone. He's quite a cool customer so he played it quite cool, initially. More of the excitement came from my Welsh nanna."

Media playback is not supported on this device Wayne Pivac explains his Wales squad selection for the Six Nations

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young, a former Wales captain capped by his country in both codes, has already given Rowlands some banter.

"He's already given me some jibes about my lack of Welsh language," said Rowlands.

"I know the anthem tune very well, the Welsh language itself not so much but we can hopefully focus on that if I get picked to play."

'Alun Wyn is a guy you look to'

Rowlands proved his fitness by returning to play in Wasps' 27-0 Challenge Cup defeat by Bordeaux two days before the Wales squad meet up.

He is one of six specialist second-rows in the squad including Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones,

"There's some quality second row guys who've been in the system," he said. "So I'm just focused on getting in there, learning what I can from them and helping the squad out.

"If I get picked to play fantastic, but it's a competitive squad and I will just do my part.

"As a rugby fan, no matter your nationality, let alone being Welsh, Alun Wyn is a guy you look to.

"A figurehead for Welsh rugby, a figurehead as a second row. I am looking forward to seeing how he operates in a training camp."

Pivac highlighted Rowlands' physical qualities as a reason for his selection.

"I pride myself on bringing physicality," said Rowlands.

"First and foremost you have to focus on the meat, which for a second row is your set-piece, scrum, lineout then tackles, breakdown.

"I think I've got stuff I can offer in attack and I've got a bit of dynamism when I get going."