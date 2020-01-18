Dragons Rugby: Dean Ryan relishes European quarter-final 'highlight'

Dragons have never lost a Challenge Cup quarter-final after beating Brive at Rodney Parade in 2007, Cardiff Blues in Newport in 2015 and Gloucester at Kingsholm in 2016.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan says a European Challenge Cup quarter-final appearance will be one of the highlights of their season.

The Welsh side earned their last-eight spot by finishing second in their group to Castres, who won at Worcester.

"I'm sure the quarter-final will be one of the highlights of our experiences this year," said Ryan.

"I'm really pleased for the group to get qualification through some challenging games."

Dragons face an away quarter-final in England or France.

They comfortably beat Russian side Enisei-STM 47-5 to finish on 20 points, with Castres' own bonus-point win at Sixways eliminating the danger that the Welsh side could have been eliminated on a complicated points-difference regulation.

"At half-time (having scored two tries) we talked about some very simple things to make sure we got the bonus point, not to play too much but just get the point and get out of here," Ryan added.

"The group (of players) should enjoy being talked about and qualifying."

Dragons flanker Harrison Keddie, 23, who was called into the starting team just two hours before the start because of Taine Basham's illness, says qualification for the first time since 2016 is of "massive" significance for the club.

"A lot of the younger boys weren't around the last time we got through to the knock-out stages, we were all watching it as we came through the academy, so it's a testament to the hard work everyone's put in that we've got something out of Europe in terms of getting to the quarter-finals," Keddie told BBC Sport Wales.

"You look back on the games as a collective, but it shows the importance of the bonus-point we picked up away in Worcester with 14 men (after Basham received a red card), it's a credit to the squad and the coaching staff.

"It's on a game-by-game basis now and a question of taking whatever comes in our stride."