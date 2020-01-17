Champions Cup: Toulouse v Gloucester

Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani is out for up to eight weeks with a torn calf muscle

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse Date: Sunday, 19 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Radio Gloucestershire and live score updates on the BBC Sport website.

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann makes four changes as his side travel to Toulouse hoping to reach the Champions Cup knockout stages.

Lloyd Evans starts at fly-half in place of Danny Cipriani, who is out for up to eight weeks after tearing his calf muscle in last weekend's 29-6 victory against Montpellier.

A bonus-point win would all but secure Gloucester a spot in the last eight.

Toulouse, unbeaten so far, have already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Gloucester lock Alex Craig, who was named in Gregor Townsend's Six Nations squad for the first time on Wednesday, joins Franco Mostert in the second row and Jake Polledri returns in the back row.

Mark Atkinson is back at inside centre as the Cherry and Whites battle with Saracens, Northampton, Glasgow and Ulster for one of three runners-up qualification spots.

"It's going to be a big challenge," Ackermann said.

"Toulouse were one of the favourites before the tournament started and they haven't disappointed. They've played well, they're unbeaten, they're a quality side."

A win for four-time champions Toulouse would guarantee the French side a home quarter-final and head coach Ugo Mola has made three changes to the team that beat Connacht 21-7 last week.

France fly-half Romain Ntamack replaces Zack Holmes, while Rory Arnold comes in at lock and Francois Cros starts at flanker.

Line-ups

Toulouse: Ramos; Bonneval, Guitoune, Ahki, Kolbe; Ntamack, Dupont; Castets, Marchand, Faumuina, Arnold, Tekori, Elstadt, Cros, Kaino (c).

Replacements: Mauvaka, Baille, Aldegheri, Verhaeghe, Tolofua, Bezy, Fouyssac, Medard.

Gloucester: Woodward; Rees-Zammit, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Evans, Heinz (c); Rapava-Ruskin, Gleave, Knight; Craig, Mostert; Polledri, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: Walker, Seville, Hohneck, Grobler, Clarke, Simpson, Williams, Marshall.

