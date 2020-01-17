Champions Cup: Harlequins v Clermont Auvergne

Harlequins number eight Alex Dombrandt extended his contract with the club on Thursday

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 18 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio London and live score updates on the BBC Sport website.

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard has made seven changes for his side's final Champions Cup game of the season against Clermont.

Quins are out of contention after winning two of their five pool games so far, while Clermont are battling to secure a home quarter-final.

Centre Tom Penny makes his Harlequins debut, while hooker Jack Musk gets his first start.

Clermont won 53-21 when Quins travelled to France in November.

James Chisholm captains the side from flanker and is joined in the back row by number eight Alex Dombrandt, who signed a contract extension with the club on Thursday and is expected to be named in England's Six Nations squad next week.

"Obviously we were disappointed with our results in the competition this season," Gustard said.

"Clermont ran away with it against us, as they have done with a few teams this year. We want to sign off this year's competition - a competition we fought really hard to enter - with a performance that we can be proud of."

There are three changes for Clermont, who beat Ulster to reach the knockout stages last weekend.

Apisai Naqalevu replaces George Moala at inside centre, Sitaleki Timani comes in for Paul Jedrasiak at lock and Alexandre Fischer starts instead of Fritz Lee in the back row.

Line-ups

Harlequins: Morris; R Chisholm, Northmore, Penny, Murley; Herron, Landajo; Marler, Musk, Collier, Young, Cavubati , Lamb, J Chisholm (c), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Riley, Auterac, Sinckler, Freeman, Kunatani, Saunders, Smith, Ibitoye.

Clermont Auvergne: Abendanon; Penaud, Toeava, Naqalevu, Raka; Lopez, Parra (c); Falgoux, Ulugia, Slimani, Timani, Vahaamahina, Fischer, Lapandry, Iturria.

Replacements: Beheregaray, Uhila, Falatea, Jedrasiak, Levave, Laidlaw, McIntyre, Betham.

