Heineken Champions Cup: Montpellier v Connacht (Sun)

Kieran Marmion will make his first Connacht appearance since Novemember

European Champions Cup Pool 5: Montpellier v Connacht (Sun) Venue: GCL Stadium, Montpellier Date: Sunday, 19 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Preview, updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Kieran Marmion returns from a back injury for Connacht's final Champions Cup pool game against Montpellier.

It's a dead-rubber encounter in France between the bottom two teams in Pool 5.

"We had a great win over Montpellier in the opening round but we know this will be a huge challenge," said Connacht coach Andy Friend.

"We have picked a strong side and are aiming to win the game and regain some momentum ahead of an important block of games coming in the Pro14".

He added: "We are delighted to see Kieran Marmion back from injury. He has been out since November and has worked really hard to get back on the field.

"His experience alongside Jack Carty will be a boost to us on Sunday".

Kyle Godwin comes into the Connacht midfield to partner Bundee Aki while in the back three Tiernan O'Halloran is named at fullback with John Porch and Connacht's record try scorer Matt Healy on the wings.

In the forwards, hooker Dave Heffernan starts alongside props Paddy McAllister and Dominic Robertson McCoy.

In the second row Joe Maksymiw and Gavin Thornbury are both selected in the second row, with 20-year-old Niall Murray among the replacements.

In the backrow, Eoghan Masterson comes in at blindside with Colby Fainga'a at openside and captain Jarrad Butler at number eight.

Montpellier: Goosen, Ngandebe, Vincent, Serfontein, Reilhac, Pollard, Paillaugue; Tcheisvhili, B Du Plessis, Chilachava, Willemse, Van Rensburg, Galletier (capt), Camara, Jaques Du Plessis.

Replacements: Giudicelli, Nariashvili, Haouas, Ouedraogo, Fotualli, Bouthier, Darmon, Mikautadze.

Connacht: O'Halloran, Porch, Godwin, Aki, Healy, Carty, Marmion: McAllister, Heffernan, Robertson McCoy, Maksymiw, Thornbury, Masterson, Fainga'a, Butler (capt).

Replacements: Murphy, Buckley, Kenny, Murray, McKeon, Blade, Fitzgerald, Daly.