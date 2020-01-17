Champions Cup: Lyon v Northampton Saints

Wales international Dan Biggar returns at fly-half after being rested last weekend

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Matmut Stadium de Gerland, Lyon Date: Saturday, 18 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC Radio Northampton and live score updates on the BBC Sport website.

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd has made 10 changes as his side seek victory against Lyon to reach the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar and South Africa scrum-half Cobus Reinach both return to the starting line-up after being rested last weekend.

Saints must win to retain any hope of making the last eight for the first time since 2016.

Lyon are third in Pool One and cannot qualify for the quarter-finals.

Boyd's wholesale changes come after he apologised for his side's performance last week, when they recovered to claim victory against Italian team Benetton.

Northampton - who are second in the Premiership - must win and need one of Ulster, Saracens or Gloucester to lose claim one of three runners-up quarter-final spots.

Prop Alex Waller and number eight Teimana Harrison will co-captain the side and are joined in the pack by former New Zealand prop Owen Franks and England internationals Lewis Ludlam and Courtney Lawes.

There are nine changes for Lyon, with scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne - who has 12 caps for Scotland - called up to the starting XV.

Line-ups

Lyon: Arnold; Mignot, Tuisova, Ngatai (c), Nakaitaci; Wisniewski, Hidalgo-Clyne; Chiocci, Alkhazashvili, Kodela, Bruni, Roodt, Cretin, Sobela, Gill.

Replacements: Maurouard, Devisme, Yameogo, Oosthuizen, Lambey, Pelissie, Dumortier, Buttin.

Northampton Saints: Furbank; Tuala, Dingwall, Symons, Sleightholme; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (c), Haywood, Franks, Moon, Lawes, Wood, Ludlam, Harrison (c).

Replacements: Fish, Van Wyk, Painter, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, Taylor, Hutchinson, Mallinder.

