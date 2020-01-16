Fraser Balmain: Gloucester prop signs new contract

Fraser Balmain ended a six-year stay at Leicester to join Gloucester

Gloucester prop Fraser Balmain has signed a new undisclosed-length deal with the Premiership side.

The 28-year-old forward has made 57 appearances for the Cherry and Whites since joining from Leicester in 2017.

"I'm over the moon to say that I'm staying and I'm really looking forward to the next few years," Balmain said.

Director of rugby David Humphreys said: "Over the last 18 months, Fraser has proved himself to be one of the most consistent props in the Premiership."

Gloucester are third in the Premiership and go to French side Toulouse on Sunday as they look to reach the knockout stages of the Champions Cup.