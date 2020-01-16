Welsh Rugby Union: Chief executive Martyn Phillips to leave role
Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips is to leave his role.
WRU chairman Gareth Davies has already begun the process of recruiting a successor, with Phillips to stand down this summer after five years in charge.
Wales enjoyed on-field success during Phillips' tenure, winning a Grand Slam, going unbeaten for 14 matches and reaching the 2019 World Cup semi-final.
"When I joined the WRU I committed that I would, as a minimum, stay until the Japan World Cup", said Phillips.
"As things turned out, there were priorities that needed to be addressed that have meant that I have extended my tenure, but I am now confident that the foundations are in place for Welsh rugby to thrive over the next few years as the global rugby landscape inevitably evolves.
"This role requires 100% commitment which I knew when I joined - you are always on. I now feel that the time is right to transition to a new CEO and redress the balance to spend more time with my family."
Chairman Davies said: "Martyn has been an excellent chief executive.
"His energy and enthusiasm, coupled with his thoughtful leadership, have meant he has had a transformative impact on the business."