Welsh Rugby Union: Chief executive Martyn Phillips to leave role

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips (right) appointed Wayne Pivac to replace Warren Gatland as the new Wales coach in 2019

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips is to leave his role.

WRU chairman Gareth Davies has already begun the process of recruiting a successor, with Phillips to stand down this summer after five years in charge.

Wales enjoyed on-field success during Phillips' tenure, winning a Grand Slam, going unbeaten for 14 matches and reaching the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

"When I joined the WRU I committed that I would, as a minimum, stay until the Japan World Cup", said Phillips. ​

​​"As things turned out, there were priorities that needed to be addressed that have meant that I have extended my tenure, but I am now confident that the foundations are in place for Welsh rugby to thrive over the next few years as the global rugby landscape inevitably evolves.

​"This role requires 100% commitment which I knew when I joined - you are always on. I now feel that the time is right to transition to a new CEO and redress the balance to spend more time with my family."

Chairman Davies said: ​"Martyn has been an excellent chief executive.

"His energy and enthusiasm, coupled with his thoughtful leadership, have meant he has had a transformative impact on the business."