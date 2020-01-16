Women's Six Nations: Adam Griggs cuts Ireland squad ahead of Six Nations

Ulster's Claire McLaughlin is included in Adam Griggs' squad after her transition from centre to number eight

Head coach Adam Griggs has named a 26-player Ireland squad for a training camp in Wales ahead of the Six Nations.

Griggs' outfit will travel to Cardiff for weekend training before playing an uncapped game against Wales on Sunday.

Uncapped Munster duo Claire Keohane and Dorothy Wall, along with Ulster's Kathryn Dane and Claire McLaughlin, have been included.

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign against Scotland at Donnybrook on Sunday 2 February.

A 38-player panel was initially announced for the Six Nations in December but Griggs has cut his squad down to 26 ahead of the start of the tournament next month.

Former Ireland Sevens player Aoife Doyle makes her return to the set-up after last appearing in the 2015 Six Nations, where she got three caps coming off the bench.

"We have had two quality camps in January and the attitude and application from the players has been excellent," said Griggs.

"We have had to make some tough decisions reducing the squad to 26 for this weekend, but these are the sort of headaches that we, as a coaching group, want.

"This warm up fixture against Wales will provide the platform for us to fine-tune our game and test ourselves in areas we have been working on under match intensity.

"We've a good mix of youth and experience with this selection and they will get the first opportunity of 2020 to represent our group and have the chance to stake their claim for the jersey."

Backs: Enya Breen, Michelle Claffey, Eimear Considine, Kathryn Dane, Lauren Delany, Aoife Doyle, Ailsa Hughes, Claire Keohane, Ellen Murphy, Sene Naoupu, Laura Sheehan.

Forwards: Anna Caplice, Ciara Cooney, Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony, Linda Djougang, Laura Feeley, Nichola Fryday, Ciara Griffin, Leah Lyons, Aoife McDermott, Claire McLaughlin, Edel McMahon, Cliodhna Moloney, Hannah O'Connor, Lindsay Peat, Dorothy Wall.