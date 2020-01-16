Jersey Reds: Four forwards agree deals to stat at Championship club until 2021

Rory Bartle has played more than 60 times for Jersey since joining in the summer of 2017

Four Jersey Reds forwards have agreed new contracts to stay with the club until the summer of 2021.

Lock Rory Bartle, 23, will return for a fourth season at St Peter, while back-rows Josh Bainbridge, 23, and Jake Upfield, 24, also have new deals.

Prop Dan Richardson, 23, has also agreed new terms as he returns to fitness from a pre-season foot injury.

The former Rotherham front-row has yet to play for the islanders since joining in the summer.

"There's still a huge amount of rugby to be played this season but we also need to have an eye on the future," said director of rugby Harvey Biljon.

"Rory and Jake have become senior members of the squad in spite of both being under 25, and I think they have the potential to evolve their games further.

"Josh has shown great ability on the pitch and quickly established himself as a member of our leadership group - he is a player who should continue to develop.

"Dan has been very unlucky with his injury, but his attitude has been first class and we look forward to seeing him contribute on the pitch later in the season."