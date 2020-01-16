Bath: Back row Tom Ellis signs new two-year contract

Tom Ellis featured for England against the Barbarians at Twickenham last June

Bath back row Tom Ellis has signed a new two-year contract with the Premiership club.

The 25-year-old follows team-mates Sam Underhill, Jack Walker and Max Wright in committing his future to the club.

Academy graduate and England under-20 international Ellis has started five Premiership matches this season.

"I'm really excited to be able to continue to enjoy playing rugby at the Rec and to be part of such a young pack," he said.