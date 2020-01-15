Ben Carlile: Sale sign prop from Championship side Yorkshire Carnegie
Sale Sharks have signed prop Ben Carlile from Championship side Yorkshire Carnegie on a deal until the end of next season.
The 20-year-old has previously trained with Steve Diamond's side and has featured for the club in the Premiership Rugby Shield.
"It's been great to play with some really class players and I am so grateful to the Sharks," Carlile said.
"I can't wait to get my head down at Carrington and show what I can do."