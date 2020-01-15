Ben Carlile: Sale sign prop from Championship side Yorkshire Carnegie

Sale Sharks are currently fourth in the Premiership having won four of their opening eight fixtures
Sale Sharks have signed prop Ben Carlile from Championship side Yorkshire Carnegie on a deal until the end of next season.

The 20-year-old has previously trained with Steve Diamond's side and has featured for the club in the Premiership Rugby Shield.

"It's been great to play with some really class players and I am so grateful to the Sharks," Carlile said.

"I can't wait to get my head down at Carrington and show what I can do."

