European Champions Cup: Ulster's Will Addison and Marty Moore to be assessed before Bath game.

Addison limped off in the second half of Ulster's defeat by Clermont

Ulster have refused to rule Ireland internationals Will Addison and Marty Moore out of their final Champions Cup pool match against Bath on Saturday.

The duo picked up injuries in the second half of Ulster's defeat by Clermont last weekend.

Matt Faddes, who replaced Addison in France, will miss the Bath game with a shoulder injury.

A win would secure Ulster's place in the last eight, but they can only top the group if Harlequins beat Clermont.

Full-back Addison and prop Moore will both continue to be assessed before head coach Dan McFarland announced his matchday squad on Friday.

A 29-13 defeat in France but a major dent in Ulster's hopes of a home quarter-final, with Clermont seizing control of pool three.

However with four wins from five, the Irish province remain within touching distance of a second consecutive European quarter-final.