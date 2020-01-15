Stuart Hogg: Exeter Chiefs full-back to captain Scotland in Six Nations

Stuart Hogg succeeds Stuart McInally as Scotland skipper for the Six Nations

Stuart Hogg has been named Scotland captain for this year's Six Nations.

The Exeter Chiefs full-back replaces Edinburgh's Stuart McInally, who led the national side during last year's disappointing Rugby World Cup campaign.

Hogg's sole game as skipper came in a loss to the USA in June 2018, but he has been vice-captain several times.

The 27-year-old - Six Nations player of the tournament in 2016 and 2017 - is the most experienced player in the 38-man squad to be announced on Wednesday.

Hogg, who joined Exeter last summer after nine years with Glasgow Warriors, has 72 Scotland caps and has been on the last two British and Irish Lions tours.