Six Nations: Wales call up teenager Rees-Zammit and Saracens' Tompkins

Teenage wing Louis Rees-Zammit and Saracens centre Nick Tompkins are among five uncapped players in Wayne Pivac's first Six Nations Wales squad.

Rees-Zammit, 18, has starred for Gloucester while Tompkins is eligible through a Welsh grandmother.

The other uncapped players in the reigning Six Nations champions' squad are prop WillGriff John, lock Will Rowlands and back Johnny McNicholl.

There are recalls for British and Irish Lions Taulupe Faletau and Rhys Webb.

Number eight Faletau has been ravaged by injury since last playing for Wales in March 2018, missing last year's World Cup with a broken collarbone.

Webb had been ineligible for Wales since the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) introduced a selection policy in October 2017 that meant players would not be picked if they had won fewer than 60 caps and opted to move away from Wales.

The WRU confirmed earlier this month Webb will be eligible for immediate selection after announcing he will return from Toulon to re-join Ospreys next season.

And Pivac has chosen him alongside fellow number nines Gareth Davies and Tomos Williams despite Webb having not played regular rugby for Toulon this season.

There are also recalls for Gloucester fly-half Owen Williams and Leicester back Jonah Holmes.

Wales squad for 2020 Six Nations

Forwards: Rhys Carre (Saracens), Rob Evans (Scarlets), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Leon Brown (Dragons), WillGriff John (Sale), Dillon Lewis (Blues), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Seb Davies (Blues), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Will Rowlands (Wasps), Cory Hill (Dragons), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Josh Navidi (Blues), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys)

Backs: Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Rhys Webb (Toulon), Tomos Williams (Blues), Dan Biggar (Northampton), Owen Williams (Gloucester), Jarrod Evans (Blues), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), George North (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Blues), Owen Lane (Blues), Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), Jonah Holmes (Leicester Tigers), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Saracens)

