Owen Watkin: Centre signs new deal with Ospreys

Owen Watkin has made 22 appearances for Wales

Wales centre Owen Watkin has signed a new three-year deal to remain with Welsh Pro14 region Ospreys.

The Wales World Cup squad member, 23, is a product of the Ospreys academy and has made 49 appearances for the region.

"I have been with the Ospreys since I was 16, and this is my team," Watkin said. "I'm from the area and this is the club I want to represent.

"Now I want to play my part for the team and the real goal for me is to win some silverware with the Ospreys."

Watkin has been recently sidelined with a knee injury and underwent a minor operation that is likely to keep him out of Wales' first two Six Nations matches.

"It's been frustrating being out with the injury because you want to play your part and help the team," Watkin added.

"But I have seen a specialist and things are progressing well and I am back in light training and hoping to be back in action pretty soon for the Ospreys."