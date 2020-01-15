Saracens scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth unsure on future

Wigglesworth emerged at Sale before signing for Saracens in 2010

Saracens scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth says his future is unresolved as the club cuts costs to comply with the salary cap regulations.

"Some players' names got put in the press, mine being one of them, but there was no real truth to it as far as I know," he told Rugby Union Weekly.

"The club is more important and we will wait for them to get it sorted."

Fellow England internationals George Kruis and Calum Clark have also been linked with exits.

Full-back Liam Williams became the first high-profile player to leave the club when it was announced in December that he will rejoin Scarlets, possibly before the end of the season.

Saracens, Premiership champions in four of the past five seasons, were docked 35 points and fined £5.36m in November for breaching salary cap regulations.

Saracens owner Nigel Wray's business dealings with some senior player were judged to be a circumvention of the rules by Premiership Rugby.

Interim chief executive Edward Griffiths has admitted pay cuts and releasing players may be necessary to comply with regulations this season.

However, speaking before Saracens' final Champions Cup pool-stage game on Sunday, director of rugby Mark McCall said he is still to find out how balancing the club's finances will affect his squad.

"There have been a lot of rumours and a lot of speculation over the past 10 weeks and we are not 100% clear on what needs to be done. When we are we will get it done," he told BBC Radio London.

Wigglesworth, 36, says he has no intention of retiring from rugby.

"I would like to play on," he added.

Wigglesworth has been coaching - working as attack coach for Championship side Ealing Trailfinders and assisting Canada during the 2019 Rugby World Cup

"I have taken advice and everyone says you have to play while you still feel there is something in you.

"My enthusiasm for the game is not waning and the body still feels good so I think I should play on while I still feel like that."

Saracens have won six of their eight Premiership games to close the gap on 11th-placed Leicester to 18 points and could face domestic rivals and chief critics Exeter in the last eight of the Champions Cup in April, but Wigglesworth says that they cannot fuel their season on a desire to prove others wrong.

"Having to ram it down people's throats is not our main focus anymore," he added.

"We had a chat as a squad when it happened and that feeling won't last and carry you through. We have to go out there and play the game."