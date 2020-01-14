Dragons Rugby: Sam Davies welcomes freedom in European bid

Sam Davies is the son of former Wales caretaker head coach Nigel Davies

Champions Cup: Dragons v Enisei-STM Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Fri, 17 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sport online

Wales fly-half Sam Davies has welcomed the freedom he has been given at the Dragons after moving from the Ospreys.

Davies will make his 14th start from 16 games as Dragons aim for a bonus-point win over Enisei to reach the European Challenge Cup quarter finals.

"I like to think we're starting to build a team around me, that's all you can ask as an outside-half," he said.

Davies, 26, also re-appeared for Wales against the Barbarians and is hoping to add to his eight Wales caps.

He was most recently picked for Wales in 2017, after being chosen as World Junior Player of the Year in 2013.

"I think (the move) has been quite successful, very enjoyable, and I've got a bit more freedom," Davies told BBC Sport Wales. "It's a great rugby atmosphere at Rodney Parade as well."

Davies was away on Wales duty for the league defeat against Zebre, so the away win over Russian side Enisei-STM is the only match from which he has been left out.

Dragons are assured of a last-eight place either as group winners or one of the best runners-up if they get five points against Enisei, who have never won an away match in the Challenge Cup.

However, they did prevent the Dragons from getting the extra point on their last visit to Newport in 2018.