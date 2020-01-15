Glasgow Warriors 'starting to click' after shaky start to season - John Dalziel

Glasgow's Champions Cup quarter-final hopes are in the balance after the 31-31 draw with Exeter

Glasgow Warriors are "starting to click" after an inconsistent first half of the season, according to forwards coach John Dalziel.

Warriors followed up a good Pro14 win at Benetton with an impressive display to draw 31-31 with English Premiership leaders Exeter in the Champions Cup.

Glasgow head to Sale this weekend needing a win and other results to go their way to reach the quarter-final.

"The last two weeks has been a step in the right direction," Dalziel said.

"There's a lot of rugby still to be played this season and it's key that we just try to keep driving the same standard of that performance.

"There's a lot of areas of our game that are starting to click. It's about going into the break with another good performance and something to build on for the second half of the season."

Dalziel says while missing out on the maximum five points against Exeter was a dent to their hopes of progressing to the last eight, nobody in the Glasgow camp is prepared to write off their European hopes yet.

"To get three points out the Exeter game gives us a glimmer of hope," said Dalziel, who confirmed Fijian star Leone Nakarawa is in contention to play for the first time since his return to the club when Warriors travel to Sale.

"Looking at all the pools, everyone is going into the last weekend with something to play for.

"We've got to go to Sale, which is a formidable place to go, and try to recreate the performance of last week. If we can do that we give ourselves a chance.

"It's not all in our hands but we can do our part by winning the game.

"We're not going to give up until there's absolutely no hope left. At the moment there's a chance."