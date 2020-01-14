Max Green: Bath scrum-half to have surgery after fracturing leg

Bath scrum-half Max Green
Max Green only lasted 23 minutes of Bath's defeat by Harlequins

Bath have confirmed scrum-half Max Green will have surgery after fracturing his leg in their European Champions Cup defeat by Harlequins.

Green, 23, will discover how long he could be sidelined after the operation.

He was forced off in the first half of his side's 25-19 loss on Friday, having been out of action earlier this season with a wrist injury.

"Max will attack his rehabilitation and will come back from this setback," Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper said.

