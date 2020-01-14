Duhan van der Merwe: Edinburgh winger extends contract

Duhan van der Merwe has been in explosive form for Edinburgh this season

Winger Duhan van der Merwe is thrilled to be part of "big things" at Edinburgh after extending his contract.

The South African, who becomes eligible for Scotland before the summer tour to his homeland, has 28 tries in 53 games since joining from Montpellier on a two-year deal in May 2017.

The 24-year-old is the top try scorer in the current squad with 28, and fifth in the club's all-time scoring list.

"I'm absolutely delighted to re-sign with the club," Van der Merwe said.

"It's clear that big things are happening at Edinburgh and it's an honour and a privilege to be a part of this club's journey."

The former junior Springbok has plenty improvement to come but is already a player to be feared across Europe, according to Edinburgh head cock Richard Cockerill.

"Duhan, on current form, is one of the most dangerous attacking players in Europe, so we're obviously delighted to see him re-sign," Cockerill said.

"At 24, he's still a young man, and his game is improving all the time. We're excited to see him continue to score tries for Edinburgh in the seasons to come."

The length of van der Merwe's new contract has not been revealed and he is the sixth Edinburgh player to re-sign in recent weeks.