Cobus Reinach: Northampton scrum-half to leave at end of season

Cobus Reinach made two appearances for South Africa during their World Cup-winning campaign in Japan

Northampton have confirmed scrum-half Cobus Reinach will leave the club at the end of the season.

The South Africa international, 29, moved to Franklin's Gardens in 2017 from Super Rugby's Sharks.

Reinach has scored 29 tries in 70 Saints appearances and was also a member of the South Africa squad which won the World Cup in Japan last year.

"This has not been an easy decision for me," he said. "I'll be sad to leave some great friends and team-mates."

Director of rugby Chris Boyd said Reinach's departure will be disappointing, but one the club supports.

"We respect that in the final years of his professional career, he's made a decision with the long-term future of his family in mind," he added.

"Saints supporters love watching him play, he has provided them with plenty of memorable moments."

Northampton's other scrum-half options include Henry Taylor, who extended his contract earlier this month following a summer move from Saracens, as well as Connor Tupai and Alex Mitchell.