Six Nations: England add Simon Amor & Matt Proudfoot to backroom team

England's new-look backroom team includes England Sevens boss Simon Amor and former South African coach Matt Proudfoot

England head coach Eddie Jones has filled the vacancies in his backroom team for the Six Nations with England Sevens boss Simon Amor and former South African coach Matt Proudfoot.

Proudfoot, who helped mastermind South Africa's World Cup final victory over England, joins as forwards coach.

Sevens specialist Amor replaces Scott Wisemantel as attack coach.

Steve Borthwick, who is set to join Leicester after the Six Nations, has had his role changed to skills coach.

South African-born Proudfoot, a former Scotland international, has been involved with the Springboks since 2016 and joins England following the end of his contract with South Africa.

Jones said Proudfoot brings "great technical expertise and knowledge" and says he can "take the forwards to another level."

Amor was head coach of the England Men's Sevens and the Great Britain Sevens which won silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016. He also contributed to England's World Cup training camps.

The former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year will return to the Sevens set-up for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, before joining Jones' staff full-time after the Games.

"We have had our eyes on Simon for a while," said Jones. "I have been very impressed with his dynamism, his rugby intellect and he will bring a fresh view on how we build our attack."

England open their Six Nations campaign against France in Paris on 2 February.