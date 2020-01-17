Challenge Cup: Zebre v Bristol Bears

Wing Toby Fricker scored a try when Bristol Bears beat Zebre 59-21 in their first pool four meeting in November

European Challenge Cup Pool Four Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Date: Saturday, 18 January Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam makes eight changes to the side which beat Brive in the Challenge Cup last weekend and secured a home quarter-final.

Toby Fricker, Andy Uren and Ian Madigan come into the back line for the Pool Four encounter against Zebre.

Will Capon, Lewis Thiede, Ed Holmes, Jake Heenan and Nathan Hughes are named in the pack for the match in Parma.

Henry Purdy is in line to make his competitive debut for the Bears after being included among the replacements.

Purdy has been signed from Championship club Coventry on a short-term deal.

Bristol are guaranteed to finish top of Pool Four, having won all five of their pool games so far.

The Bears beat Italian side Zebre 59-21 when the two clubs first met in November.

Zebre: Laloifi; Balekana, Bisegni (capt), Boni, Bellini; Canna, Violi; Lovotti, Bigi, Zilocchi, Sisi, Nagle, Licata, Meyer, Tuivaiti.

Replacements: Fabiani, Fischetti, Bello, Kearney, Giammarioli, Renton, Padovani, Biagi,

Bristol: Protheroe; Morahan, Leiua, Madigan, Fricker; Sheedy (co-capt), Uren; Woolmore, Capon, Thiede, Holmes, Joyce, Hamilton, Heenan (co-capt), Hughes.

Replacements: Thacker, Dawe, Thomas, Hawkins, Luatua, Randall, Purdy, Pincus.

Referee: Thomas Charabas (France).

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.