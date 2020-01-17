Challenge Cup: Wasps v Bordeaux Begles

Former Exeter winger Santiago Cordero was one of Bordeaux's four try scorers as they sealed top spot in Pool 3 by beating Edinburgh

European Challenge Cup Pool Three Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday. 18 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Wasps make 10 changes as they finish off their disappointing European Challenge Cup campaign against unbeaten pool three winners Bordeaux Begles.

Dai Young's men cannot qualify for the last eight, their chances having been ended by the back-to-back defeats by Edinburgh in December.

Will Rowlands returns from a knee injury to partner captain Joe Launchbury in the second row.

Bordeaux include former Harlequins fly-half Ben Botica in their starting XV.

Wasps could move level on points with second-placed Edinburgh, but the Scottish side have the better head-to-head record.

Wasps: Miller; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Sopoaga, Robson; McIntyre, Taylor, Toomaga-Allen, Launchbury (capt), Rowlands, Johnson, J Willis, Carr.

Replacements: Oghre, West, Alo, Flament, Vailanu, Porter, Searle, Le Bourgeois.

Bordeaux Begles: Ducuing; Plazy, Lamerat, Seuteni, Cordero; Botica, Lesgourgues; Paiva, Pélissié, Kaulashvili, Flanquart, Marais, Roumat, Diaby (capt), Tauleigne.

Replacements: Maynadier, Kovekalou, Tabidze, Tutaia, Gorgadze, Gimbert, Meret, Tamanivalu.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (Ita).

