Challenge Cup: London Irish v Scarlets

Corey Baldwin scored Scarlets' opening try in their 20-16 win against London Irish in November

European Challenge Cup Pool Two Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Saturday, 18 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Scarlets will target a bonus-point win at London Irish in a bid to reach the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

They are without Wales Six Nations squad members Gareth Davies and Johnny McNicholl while another, hooker Ken Owens drops the the bench.

At half-back Dan Jones and Kieran Hardy come in for Angus O'Brien and Davies.

London Irish make 10 changes from the defeat by Bayonne, which ended their chances of making the last eight, with Franco van der Merwe back as captain.

Scarlets, second behind pool winners Toulon, need all five points to have a chance of reaching the last eight.

They will be targeting one of the spots available to the three best runners-up, but are currently trailing three second-placed teams with their tally of 14 points.

Corey Baldwin comes on to the wing for McNicholl while Ryan Elias takes over from Owens at hooker with the British and Irish Lion a replacement.

The other Scarlets starting change sees lock Tevita Ratuva take over from Sam Lousi, who drops to the bench.

London Irish have won only one of their five pool matches so far, including a narrow 20-16 defeat at Scarlets in November.

London Irish assistant coach George Skivington told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"What we've been really good at this season is just approaching each game as it comes.

"We haven't sat down and said, 'we want to do well in this tournament and that,' we've just gone game by game.

"We'd like a bit of momentum at this point in the season, so any game is a target for us.

"Obviously it's a shame we can't progress, but we've prepared well and hopefully we can get a win and build on it."

London Irish: Stokes; Rona, Stephenson, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Myler, Phipps; Hobbs-Awoyemi, Fainga'a, Hoskins, Maddison, Van der Merwe (capt), Rogerson, Ioane, Tuisue.

Replacements: Atkins, Dell, Kepu, Mafi, Curtis-Harris, Meehan, Williams, Veitokani.

Scarlets: Halfpenny; Baldwin, Hughes (capt), Parkes, S Evans; D Jones, Hardy; W Jones, Elias, Lee, Ball, Ratuva, Shingler, Macleod, Cassiem.

Replacements: Owens, R Evans, Kruger, Lousi, Rawlins, Blacker, O'Brien, Asquith.

Referee: Ludovic Cayre (Fra).

