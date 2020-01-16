Challenge Cup: Worcester Warriors v Castres

Ollie Lawrence scored a hat-trick in less than 10 minutes in the 66-10 win over Russian side Enisei-STM last week

European Challenge Cup Pool One Venue: Sixways Date: Friday, 17 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester make 10 changes for their final European Challenge Cup pool match against Castres, where a bonus-point win guarantees a quarter-final place.

Scotland internationals Duncan Weir and Cornell du Preez are a number of experienced players brought back after the 66-10 win over Enisei-STM.

Perry Humphreys and Francois Venter are back from injury while Wales centre Ashley Beck partners Ollie Lawrence.

Jamie Shillcock, who scored 21 points last week, moves to full-back.

Pool One leaders Castres are three points above second-placed Warriors.

Even if Worcester win, they could still be denied top spot as Dragons, who are level with them on points, are expected to comfortably beat Enisei. The Russians have so far shipped 33 tries in their five pool matches.

If both earn bonus-point wins, Dragons would finish top, based on their marginally better record in the two matches against Warriors.

Worcester: Shillcock; Humphreys, Lawrence, Beck, David; Weir, Heaney; Waller, Moulds (capt), Schonert, Bresler, Kitchener, Hill, Mama, du Preez

Replacements: Taufete'e, Bower, Palframan, Kitchener, van Velze, Kitto, Venter, Pennell

