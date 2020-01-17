European Challenge Cup: Cardiff Blues v Calvisano (Sat)

Josh Adams scored the opening try at Welford Road but Cardiff Blues went down 30-20 against Leicester Tigers last weekend.

European Challenge Cup Pool Five Venue: Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 18 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Report BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sport website

Cardiff Blues have made seven changes for Saturday's final Challenge Cup pool match at home to Calvisano.

John Mulvihill's side must secure a bonus-point win and rely on other results going in their favour if they are to reach the quarter-finals.

Wales wing Josh Adams is replaced by Aled Summerhill, while Dan Fish comes in for Matthew Morgan at full-back.

Another Wales player rested is flanker Josh Navidi, whose place at open-side is taken by Olly Robinson.

Lewis Jones replaces Lloyd Williams at scrum-half and Nick Williams returns as captain at number eight.

That means Seb Davies, who was named in Wales' Six Nations squad, reverts to the second row, where he is joined by Filo Paulo.

Hooker Ethan Lewis replaces Liam Belcher to make his 50th appearance for the region.

If the Blues get the bonus-point win they will be on 18 points, so will need either Scarlets to lose at London Irish or Edinburgh to lose at home to Agen.

"We want to finish off well, regardless of where it leads us. All we can control is what we do here on Saturday," said head coach John Mulvihill.

"We want to play really well, we want to build some momentum going into the next block.

"I'm expecting sunshine on Saturday and a good day to kick-off a little bit earlier so let's have a festival of rugby and really enjoy a fast pace and tempo. Whatever is going to happen outside us, we can only control is getting our five."

Cardiff Blues: Dan Fish; Jason Harries, Rey Lee-Lo, Garyn Smith, Aled Summerhill; Jason Tovey, Lewis Jones; Corey Domachowski, Ethan Lewis, Dillon Lewis, Filo Paulo, Seb Davies, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Olly Robinson, Nick Williams (capt).

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Rhys Gill, Dmitri Arhip, Macauley Cook, Will Boyde, Lloyd Willams, Ben Thomas, Max Llewellyn.

Calvisano: Alberto Chiesa (capt); Kayle van Zyl, Giacomo De Santis, Damiano Mazza, Marco Susio; Nicolo Casilio, Federico Consoli; Lorenzo Michelini, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Piermaria Leso, Adam Wessels, Davide Zanetti, Alessandro Izekor, Nardo Casolari, Antoine Koffi.

Replacements: Gabriele Morelli, Antonio Barducci, Lorenzo Cittadini, Angelo Maurizi, Manuel Zuliani, Fabio Semenzato, Michele Regonaschi, Jacopo Trulla.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

Assistants: Shota Tevzadze (Georgia) & Saba Abulashvili (Georgia)