Challenge Cup: Wales back-rower Wainwright back for Dragons v Enisei-STM

Champions Cup: Dragons v Enisei-STM Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Fri, 17 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport online and the BBC sport app

Wales back-rower Aaron Wainwright returns for Dragons as they chase European Challenge Cup qualification against Russia's Enisei-STM on Friday.

Wainwright's recall at blind-side is one of boss Dean Ryan's three starting changes for the game at Rodney Parade.

Carwyn Penny makes his first Dragons start at full-back while Adam Warren is back at centre.

There are also recalls to the bench for Wales centre Tyler Morgan and Luke Baldwin.

The Welsh side are almost certain to reach the last eight if they earn a bonus-point home victory over the winless Russian side.

In that event, they would only miss out if Worcester beat Castres with both sides getting maximum bonus points in their simultaneous 20:00 GMT kick-off.

Dragons ran in seven tries in Russia earlier in the group despite fielding a partly second-string side.

They are likely to face an away quarter-final on the first weekend of April regardless of whether they finish first or second in the group.

Dragons have reached the semi-finals on three previous occasions, and Ryan said: "Our performances in Europe have been some of our high points this season and now we have an opportunity to qualify.

"It's important we get our preparation right. Enisei have struggled in the group, but this game can trip you up. Tough weather conditions can also make the margins closer.

"We've got to concentrate on winning and getting five points. There are many permutations in the pool stages, but those are just distractions."

Dragons: Carwyn Penny; Jared Rosser, Adam Warren, Tom Griffiths, Rio Dyer; Sam Davies, Tavis Knoyle; Lloyd Fairbrother, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Matthew Screech, Cory Hill (capt), Aaron Wainwright, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Josh Reynolds, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, Harrison Keddie, Luke Baldwin, Jacob Botica, Tyler Morgan.

Enisei-STM: Earll Douwrie; Davit Meskhi, David Kacharava, Dmitrii Gerasimov, Bjorn Basson; Ramil Gaisin, Alexey Shcherban; Nika Khatiashvili, Shamil Magomedov, Innokentiy Zykov, Uldis Saulite (capt), Evgeny Elgin, Mikheil Gachechiladze, Andrey Temnov Dmitrii Krotov.

Replacements: Stanislav Selskii, Ewald Westhuizen, Azat Musin, Jeremy Jordaan, Nikita Churashov, Konstantin Uzunov, Jurijs Baranovs, Vitaly Nemtsev.

Referee: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Assistants: Nigel Correll (Ireland) & Richard Kerr (Ireland)

TMO: Colin Stanley (Ireland)

