Cory Hill: Dragons lock 'excited' by Wales' new Wayne Pivac era

Cory Hill made his Wales debut against Australia in November 2016

Dragons lock Cory Hill says the Six Nations represents "exciting times" for Wales supporters with the team under new management.

Hill, who has 24 caps, did not play for 10 months in 2019 through injury though was included in the original World Cup squad.

But the 27-year-old failed to recover from injury and was replaced by Bradley Davies.

"It's exciting times for Wales," Hill told BBC Sport Wales.

"For the Welsh fans, I'd be excited going into the Six Nations as no-one knows what to expect."

Hill made his return from a stress fracture of the leg in December having missed Wayne Pivac's first match in charge of Wales against the Barbarians on 30 November.

Pivac names his first Six Nations squad on Wednesday, 15 January.

"If I get picked (for the Six Nations) it would be great, but we'll wait and see when selection happens." Hill added.

Wayne Pivac has succeeded fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland as Wales head coach

Hill has made four Dragons appearances since his comeback, three of them in the less familiar spot of blindside flanker, as he tries to re-establish his Wales credentials.

"It's another experience for me, I played there last year as well (for Dragons) especially when we came up against the bigger packs because it probably adds to our lineout," he said.

"I probably get my hands on the ball a bit more and play a bit looser, so I'm happy to be out there and enjoying rugby whether I'm playing four, five or six."

Hill is out of contract with the Dragons at the end of the 2019-20 season and has been linked with a possible move to Cardiff Blues as they look to beef up their pack.

But Hill declined to comment on his club future for next season.

Meanwhile the Dragons' hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup were given a significant boost by the Scarlets' home defeat at the hands of Toulon, despite the Gwent side being hammered 42-14 in Castres.

A bonus-point win at home to Russian minnows Enisei-STM in the final group match would ensure them at least a place as one of the best three runners-up.

"We've just got to put our best foot forward and hope we come away with maximum points on Friday," said Hill.

"We're looking forward to putting it all out there and giving ourselves the best chance to qualify.

"Enisei are another big pack so we'll be tightening up our maul defence because we lacked a bit in that area (against Castres), but hopefully we can really go for it."