European Champions Cup: Ulster 'will relish the opportunity' to progress - Henderson

Clermont's powerful second-half display was enough to see of Ulster and top Pool Three.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson believes that Bath's exit from the European Champions Cup makes them "more dangerous".

Henderson's men lost to Clermont Auvergne on Saturday but know victory over the English outfit will be enough to reach the quarter-finals.

Bath's defeat by Harlequins means they cannot progress to the last eight.

"We have to be as switched on as we can be, and we can't underestimate them," said Henderson.

He added: "It's something that we will have to be very wary of."

Saturday's result means Clermont will secure a home European quarter-final with a win over Harlequins next week.

In the first half in France, Ulster enjoyed several spells in the Clermont half but were left frustrated after choosing to kick to the corner instead of going to the posts.

Dan McFarland's outfit will still qualify if they beat Bath in Belfast next Saturday, but will only top the group if Clermont slip up against Quins.

"It's a bit of a butterfly effect," responded Henderson when asked about Ulster's decision to turn down the three points on several occasions.

"The whole game would have changed and it would have been a different scenario.

"We have to back ourselves and look at our drills, lineouts and mauls to make sure that we do get them right.

"It's stuff that we have got right in other games this season, so I don't think backing ourselves was the wrong decision."

We missed a few opportunities

After leading 10-9 at the break, Henderson believes that Ulster failed to get a grasp on the French outfit in the second half.

"Every game is an opportunity, and obviously coming in at half-time three points up, we were in a really positive place," reflected the second row.

"We probably missed a few opportunities in the first half to give us a more solid foundation, and Clermont were just excellent in the second half.

"You can't expect to get front-foot ball against a team like Clermont if you don't get the basics right.

"Fair play to Clermont, they got their basics right and probably deserved the win.

"I think we can take a lot of positives from the game, but also a lot to work on."

John Cooney scored all of Ulster's points at the Stade Marcel Michelin

Bath prop up Pool Three having lost their fives games so far, but Henderson says that his team have to be cautious no matter what team arrive at Kingspan Stadium.

The Recreation Ground men sit sixth in the Premiership table and may send an experimental team to face Ulster in the final Pool game.

"They are out of the tournament now, but that makes them more dangerous," added Henderson.

"We can't underestimate what they can bring across. They have good squad strength and depth.

"A lot of the boys who played in the quarter-final last year absolutely loved it and we relish the opportunity to do it again and try to progress.

"To make it out of the Pool stages would be a massive statement by this group and all we have been working towards."