Glasgow 31-31 Exeter: 'We just couldn't get the ball to sit up' - Dave Rennie

Sam Johnson's late score was disallowed for a forward pass

Head coach Dave Rennie was left to rue the bounce of the ball and the cost of two yellow cards as Glasgow's Champions Cup hopes faded in a thrilling home draw with Exeter.

The visitors clinched top spot in the pool after an epic tussle ended 31-31.

Sam Johnson had a late try ruled out, while Huw Jones twice failed to gather the ball from the sodden artificial surface in threatening situations.

"We just couldn't get the ball to sit up," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"I think we had four clear opportunities if it had sat up. We created a lot of opportunities. We're proud of the effort, frustrated as well.

"We made some pretty good decisions but in the end didn't get the result."

A loss away to Exeter in November and a damaging home defeat to La Rochelle meant Rennie's side needed to close with two bonus-point victories to claim a best runners-up spot.

The hosts got off to a blistering start at a rainy and windy Scotstoun, scoring two tries in the opening eight minutes.

However, their momentum was stalled by a yellow card for co-captain Callum Gibbins and Fraser Brown was also sin-binned in the second half.

Exeter, unbeaten in the group, made their advantage in personnel count, scoring 21 points during those periods.

Rennie thought Gibbins was unfortunate to be penalised for leading with his shoulder in a clearout, but had no complaints on Brown's departure which came as the English Premiership leaders laid siege to the try-line.

"I didn't see much in that to be honest, I thought they were looking at one of their guys," he said of the first offence. "I could tell by Callum's reaction he was pretty miffed about that.

"Fraz I can understand. He (the referee) said there were four penalties in a row while they're in possession so fair enough for that."

Home supporters were celebrating when Johnson slid over late in the game but officials spotted a forward pass from Adam Hastings in the build-up.

"I guess with our game pretty much anything we throw with a bit of distance goes forward," said Rennie. "It certainly travelled forward. I've seen worse given, but not tonight.

"We played a lot of good footy and it highlights what we're capable of. We let in a couple of soft tries and if they pin you under the posts they're going to keep asking questions, you've got to give them credit."

Hogg 'gutted' to miss last-gasp penalty

The returning Stuart Hogg was given a good reception from most of the Scotstoun crowd

Glasgow, who visit Sale next weekend, are not arithmetically out of the running for a place in the last eight but Rennie did admit "it's unlikely now", adding: We'd need a couple of results to go our way. Gloucester play Toulouse away so there might be a bit of hope there. We'll reassess and go down to Sale and throw everything at it."

Stuart Hogg, back at Scotstoun for the first time since his summer move to Exeter, had the chance to win the game in the dying seconds but his long-range penalty came back off the crossbar.

"I'm gutted," said the Scotland full-back. "I did everything I could to get that kick over. Unfortunately, it just came up short.

"It was a bit strange coming into the away dressing room and warming up at the opposite end to the one I'm used to.

"I'd say a large majority of the fans were happy to see me back. A minority gave me dog's abuse the whole game."