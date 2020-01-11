WRU National League & Cup results

Welsh rugby

11 January 2020

Specsavers National Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL PLATE

QUARTER FINALS

Birchgrove 19 - 35 Glynneath

Newbridge 13 - 7 Brecon

Penallta 12 - 8 Felinfoel

Treorchy 6 - 15 Rhydyfelin

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL BOWL

QUARTER FINALS

Baglan 8 - 17 Aberaeron

Fairwater 13 - 3 Aberavon Green Stars

Penygraig 3 - 13 Abertysswg

Tumble 32 - 0 Canton

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL SHIELD

QUARTER FINALS

Cardiff Saracens 13 - 23 Holyhead

Hollybush 0 - 33 Cwmgwrach

Rhigos P - P Pontardawe

South Gower 8 - 3 Bettws

DIVISION TWO EAST

Cwmbran 24 - 10 Blackwood

Hartridge 15 - 26 Abergavenny

Newport HSOB 31 - 12 Pill Harriers

Oakdale P - P Caldicot

Talywain 15 - 11 Caerleon

Ynysddu 32 - 10 Croesyceiliog

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon 16 - 10 Cowbridge

Caerphilly 24 - 10 Abercwmboi

Cilfynydd 15 - 10 Llantrisant

Gilfach Goch 29 - 8 Llantwit Fardre

Llanishen 8 - 11 Aberdare

Taffs Well 7 - 28 Treharris

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Llanidloes 10 - 12 Colwyn Bay

Mold 27 - 7 Bangor

Newtown 5 - 48 Wrexham

Shotton Steel 0 - 48 Rhyl

Welshpool 17 - 10 Abergele

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Aberavon Quins 17 - 14 Builth Wells

Bridgend Sports 5 - 24 Resolven

Maesteg Celtic 22 - 16 Heol y Cyw

Pencoed 18 - 24 Morriston

Seven Sisters 0 - 24 Porthcawl

Ystradgynlais 7 - 9 Pyle

DIVISION TWO WEST

Burry Port 14 - 0 Pontarddulais

Carmarthen Athletic 32 - 10 Kidwelly

Mumbles 41 - 18 Fishguard

Nantgaredig 9 - 3 Loughor

Tenby United 18 - 16 Pontyberem

Tycroes 25 - 5 Milford Haven

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abercarn 26 - 0 Deri

Abertillery B G 12 - 20 Llanhilleth

Blaina 36 - 7 Machen

Garndiffaith 19 - 0 Rhymney

RTB Ebbw Vale 15 - 22 Usk

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

CR Cymry Caerdydd 21 - 12 Pentyrch

Pontyclun 5 - 16 Penarth

St Albans 21 - 12 Cardiff Quins

Tylorstown 13 - 14 Llanharan

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Machynlleth 43 - 0 Llangefni II

Menai Bridge 31 - 10 Mold II

Rhosllanerchrugog 5 - 5 Dinbych II

Ruthin II 50 - 10 Pwllheli II

Wrexham II 12 - 31 Flint

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Bryncoch 25 - 16 Cwmavon

Cwmllynfell 24 - 7 Abercrave

Nantymoel 32 - 3 Cwmgors

Vardre 50 - 0 Tonmawr

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Laugharne 20 - 14 Haverfordwest

Llangwm 3 - 7 Tregaron

Neyland 10 - 19 Lampeter Town

St Clears 26 - 14 Llanybydder

St Davids 12 - 57 Pembroke Dock Quins

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Chepstow 79 - 0 Blackwood Stars

Fleur De Lys 15 - 3 Trinant

Hafodyrynys 6 - 8 Aberbargoed

New Panteg 0 - 19 New Tredegar

Newport Saracens 0 - 29 Nantyglo

St Julians HSOB 7 - 22 Whitehead

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Gwernyfed 22 - 26 Caerau Ely

Hirwaun 34 - 17 Llandaff North

Llandaff 32 - 7 Treherbert

Old Penarthians 22 - 3 Cefn Coed

Tonyrefail 20 - 15 Ynysowen

Wattstown 9 - 9 Llantwit Major

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen P - P Pontrhydyfen

Banwen 19 - 0 Glais

Briton Ferry 19 - 34 Cefn Cribwr

Crynant 5 - 19 Glyncorrwg

Maesteg 11 - 10 Neath Athletic

Penlan 0 - 48 Bryncethin

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Amman United 10 - 9 Cefneithin

Llandybie 12 - 7 Llandeilo

Llangadog 12 - 5 Betws

Penygroes 3 - 17 Furnace United

Trimsaran 66 - 0 Bynea

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Beaufort 17 - 11 Crumlin

Malpas 9 - 31 Crickhowell

West Mon 10 - 10 Rogerstone

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Abersychan 19 - 3 Old Tyleryan

Brackla 30 - 5 Whitchurch

Ferndale P - P Cwmcarn United

Girling P - P Tref y Clawdd

Markham 14 - 10 Llanrumney

Sully View 44 - 17 Tredegar

Trefil 16 - 10 Llandrindod Wells

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmtwrch 15 - 10 Penybanc

Ogmore Vale 5 - 8 Tonna

Pontyates 45 - 17 Pantyffynnon

Pontycymmer 0 - 30 Fall Bay

