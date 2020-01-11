Ulster: Head coach Dan McFarland laments missed opportunities against Clermont

Clermont leapfrogged Ulster at the top of European Champions Cup Pool Three

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says his side's failure to turn their first half dominance into a sizeable lead was their undoing against Clermont.

The province enjoyed the better of the opening 40 minutes but only entered half-time with a one-point lead.

Clermont roared back in the second half, scoring 20 points to Ulster's three.

The result means Clermont will secure a home European quarter-final with a win over Harlequins next week.

Ulster will still qualify if they beat Bath in Belfast next Saturday, but will only top the group if Clermont slip up against Quins.

At Stade Marcel Michelin, Ulster scored 10 points in the opening eight minutes but were frustrated for the rest of the game despite enjoying several spells inside Clermont territory.

"It's pretty disappointing given the control that we had on the game in the first half," reflected McFarland.

"We didn't make that pressure count, and in the second half the game got away from us."

Clermont failed to make an impression for the majority of the opening half but after the break exhibited the brand of powerful rugby that has given the Marcel Michelin a reputation as one of Europe's toughest away venues.

George Moala's late try secured Clermont's win

"What we can take away is that it's a game I believe if we played as well as we can do we would have won," said McFarland.

"It's a really difficult place to come and if you don't take your opportunities when you have the chance, you're going to be under pressure."

"We just needed to maintain that control and we didn't.

"They knew they could be in trouble and fair play to them, they've got a lot of good players and in the end they pulled though."