Johnny Williams: Newcastle Falcons centre back after cancer treatment
Newcastle Falcons' Johnny Williams is ready to return to rugby union just four months after his final round of chemotherapy for testicular cancer.
The 23-year-old centre, who last played in June for England, will feature for a Newcastle Falcons XV on Saturday.
Williams missed the World Cup during treatment, and only returned to Falcons first-team training in November.
"We are just glad for him as a person that he is healthy and overcoming the challenge," boss Dean Richards said.
"He is at his happiest when he is on a rugby field, so for him to be able to get out there again must be a really good feeling.
"From the club's point of view it's obviously great to have another outstanding player fit and available for selection, but more than anything we're just glad that a degree of normality is returning to Johnny's life after what has clearly been a very difficult time."
Williams joined the Falcons in May 2018, and scored five tries in 12 Premiership games during his maiden season for the club.