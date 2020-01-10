Heineken European Champions Cup: Connacht must beat Toulouse to keep hopes alive

Connacht gave Toulouse some uncomfortable moments in November before the French giants fought back to win 32-17

Heineken European Champions Cup: Connacht v Toulouse Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 11 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and match report on BBC Sport website and app.

Connacht are close to full strength for their must-win European Champions Cup contest against four-time winners Toulouse in Galway.

Ireland internationals Jack Carty, Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane and Matt Healy all return for Andy Friend's side.

Connacht are 10 points behind leaders Toulouse in Pool 5 after four rounds.

The Irish side suffered three derby defeats in the festive period although Toulouse also lost last weekend.

That 30-18 defeat by Stade Francais left Toulouse seventh in the Top 14 table some 17 points behind leaders Bordeaux.

The Toulouse side shows nine changes from the 32-17 victory over the Irish province at Stade Ernest-Wallon in November with talented young fly-half Romain Ntamack among the players left out as he drops to the bench.

France scrum-half Antoine Dupont will make his first start of the season for Toulouse since suffering a back injury at the World Cup.

Dupont has come off the bench in Toulouse's recent games against Toulon and Stade.

Australian Zack Holmes partners Dupont at half-back while South Africa's World Cup-winning winger Cheslin Kolbe starts in the back three alongside Thomsa Ramos and Arthur Bonneval.

The Toulouse pack includes veteran Samoan lock Joe Tekori and ex-All Blacks star Jerome Kaino.

Connacht are boosted by the return after injury of Jarrad Butler and Colby Fainga'a to a pack that includes Dillane, Paddy McAllister and Tom McCartney.

Scrum-half Stephen Kerins is handed his first Champions Cup start, with Caolin Blade named in the replacements, while the backline also includes Ireland internationals Tiernan O'Halloran and Niyi Adeolokun.

Connacht have already earned narrow home wins over Montpellier and Gloucester and coach Friend believes his side can achieve another notable scalp.

"With our captain Jarrad Butler back in the side and players like Jack and Bundee returning from their break, I believe this is a squad full of quality and experience that can win this game," said the Connacht boss.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Adeolokun, Aki, Robb, Healy; Carty, Kerins; McAllister, McCartney, Bealham, Dillane, Thornbury, Boyle, Fainga'a, Butler (capt).

Replacements: Heffernan, Buckley, Robertson-McCoy, Maksymiw, McKeon, Blade, Horwitz, Porch.

Connacht: Ramos; Bonneval, Guitoune, Ahki, Kolbe; Holmes, Dupont; Castets, Marchand, Faumuina, Verhaeghe, Tekori, Elstadt, Kaino (capt), Tolofua.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Neti, Aldegheri, Arnold, Placines, Bézy, Ntamack, Huget.