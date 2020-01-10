Gloucester v Montpellier: Ben Morgan & Louis Rees-Zammit back for hosts

Rees-Zammit scored five Premiership tries in December to be named the English top flight's player of the month

Champions Cup Pool Three: Gloucester v Montpellier Date: Saturday, 11 January Time: 17:30 GMT Venue: Kingsholm

Experienced back row Ben Morgan and teenage wing Louis Rees-Zammit return for Gloucester's must-win Champions Cup meeting with Montpellier on Saturday.

There are another five changes to the starting XV that beat Bath with Val Rapava-Ruskin, Todd Gleave and Ciaran Knight forming a new front row.

South African Gerbrandt Grobler is into the second row with back row Lewis Ludlow also promoted from the bench.

Former Bath scrum-half Kahn Fotuali'i is included in the Montpellier team.

The visitors have two-time World Cup winner Francois Steyn at full-back with fellow Springbok Johan Goosen at centre.

Gloucester: Woodward; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Cipriani, Heinz (capt); Rapava Ruskin, Gleave, Knight, Grobler, Mostert Ackermann, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Walker, Seville, Hohneck, Craig, Clarke, Simpson, Atkinson, Williams.

Montpellier: Steyn; Randle, Goosen, Serfontein, Immelman; Darmon, Fotuali'i; Tcheisvhili, Giudicelli, Guillamon, Le Devedec, Mikautadze, Galletier, Bardy, Du Plessis.

Replacements: Delhommel, Azariashvili, Seille, Kornath, Aprasidze, Pollard, Layglon, Willemse.

The French side, who are bottom of Pool 5, have won one of their last five matches in all competitions.

Gloucester, currently second on nine points, are chasing one of three best runner-up qualification spots with Toulouse well clear at the top of the pool.

With Clermont Auvergne second on 16 points in Pool 3 and Munster and Saracens - second and third in Pool 4 - on 11 and 10 points respectively, a victory seems vital for Johan Ackermann's side to keep alive a realistic hope of making the knock-out stages, particularly with a trip to the south of France to come in their final pool game.

What they said

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann: "The reality is that this weekend I think we have to get a bonus point win to give us a realistic chance, and then it'll be a big ask to go down to Toulouse and get points. But you never know, funny things have happened before.

"But we're not going to worry about the play-offs and 'what ifs'. We don't like to lose at Kingsholm, so we want to be competitive at the weekend and as strong as we can."

