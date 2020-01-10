Mumps outbreak hits Swansea squad and forces two postponed games

Swansea have been forced to postpone a second successive Welsh Premiership match following an outbreak of mumps.

Seven players and a coach have been affected by the illness which has forced the games to be called off against Aberavon on 4 January and Cardiff seven days later.

Swansea chairman Stephen Hughes says he hopes the outbreak will be over in time to face Newport on 19 January.

"Player welfare is the most important thing," said Hughes.

"We just have to be careful we don't exacerbate the situation.

"We are not exactly certain where it has come from. The only way we can get a grip on it was to keep everyone isolated until it passes through.

"We seem to be on top of it now and we have not had another case this week so we are hoping we will be ready for the following weekend against Newport."

Swansea are eighth in the 2019-20 Welsh Premiership table.