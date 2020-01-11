Glasgow Warriors must keep developing future stars - Dave Rennie

Scotland second row Jonny Gray will leave Glasgow Warriors for Exeter in the summer

The Scottish game must accept that top homegrown stars will be tempted away to more financially lucrative leagues, says Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie.

Warriors lock Jonny Gray is the next big name to exit, having agreed a deal to join Exeter Chiefs next season.

His departure follows those of fellow Scotland internationals Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell in the past two summers.

"We've got to get our heads around that," Rennie said.

"The big English and French clubs are going to come with their chequebooks and target the key players of other clubs.

"These guys have given massive service here at Scotstoun. Jonny's done a lot of years even though he's still a young man."

Rennie believes there is enough talent emerging within the club to replace the established stars that do choose to move on.

"Our job is to uncover the next generation," said Rennie, who himself is leaving to take over Australia in the summer.

"X amount of years ago, guys like Jonny, Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell got opportunities as young men and they've turned into world-class players.

"Likewise, I think Scott Cummings is going to be a fantastic player and is already showing that. Adam Hastings is going to continue to develop and, in a couple of years, I think he's going to be a real high-quality international 10.

"We've got some good young guys. I rate Glenn Bryce and we've got a couple of really good young 15s who you might see a bit of before the end of the season."