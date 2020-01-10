European Challenge Cup: Bordeaux Begles v Edinburgh (Sat)

The powerful Bill Mata is back at number eight for Edinburgh

European Challenge Cup, Pool 3: Bordeaux v Edinburgh Venue: Stade Chaban Delmas Date: Saturday, 11 January Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Viliame Mata returns from injury as Edinburgh make eight changes for Saturday's European Challenge Cup visit to Bordeaux.

The number eight is joined by Hamish Watson in the back-row, while props Rory Sutherland and Simon Berghan are called up, along with lock Sam Thomson.

Winger Darcy Graham and centre Mark Bennett are back, with Nic Groom leading the side from scrum-half.

Bordeaux, Top 14 leaders, make 10 changes from their last league outing.

Both sides are unbeaten in Pool 3 with three wins apiece, while the points were shared in a 16-16 draw when they met at Murrayfield in November.

The hosts are one bonus point better off, with Edinburgh comfortably ahead of all the other teams currently in second place.

"Bordeaux are a very big physical team," said visiting head coach Richard Cockerill. "I think we've got to be smart in how we play and clever around our tactics.

"Of course, there are parts of the game where you've got to front up and match them, but we can be a little bit smart in how we approach the game and make sure we don't get into an arm wrestle that suits them more than it suits us.

"I want us to be in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup but Bordeaux have been the form team in Top14. It is a really hard competition to play in and they've been consistent. They've played 13, won ten, lost two and drawn one.

"It's a pretty impressive record and they have some pretty good players. My job is to manage my team, go there and get as many points as we can, and give some guys an opportunity to play in a really big game. We're looking forward to that challenge."

Bordeaux Begles: Ducuing, Cros, Radrada, Lamerat, Cordero, Jalibert, Lucu; Poirot, Maynadier, Cobilas, Douglas, Cazeux, Roumat, Woki, Higginbotham.

Replacements: Pelissie, Kovekalou, Kaulashvili, Marais, Diaby, Lesgourgues, Botica, Dubie.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Graham, Bennett, Scott, Van der Merwe, Van der Walt, Groom; Sutherland, Willemse, Berghan, Thomson, Carmichael, Bradbury, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Cherry, Schoeman, Ceccarelli, Barclay, Crosbie, Shiel, Hickey, Johnstone.