Mikey Haywood: Northampton Saints hooker extends contract

Mikey Haywood was part of Northampton's Premiership-winning squad in 2013-14

Northampton Saints hooker Mikey Haywood has signed an "multi-year" contract extension with the Premiership club.

The 28-year-old has made 210 appearances for Saints since his senior debut in 2011.

"He has established himself as a senior member of the playing group," Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd told the club website.

"Mikey is part of an exciting crop of hookers in our squad who are all pushing each other to improve."

Northampton have not disclosed the length of Haywood's new deal at Franklin's Gardens.