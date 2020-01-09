Bath v Harlequins: Anthony Watson at full-back for Champions Cup clash

Watson shifts to full-back after he was deployed on the win in the 29-15 defeat by Gloucester on Saturday

Champions Cup Pool Three: Bath v Harlequins Date: Friday 10 January Time: 19:45 GMT Venue: The Recreation Ground

Anthony Watson is the only survivor from the weekend defeat by Gloucester as Bath make sweeping changes for the Champions Cup visit of Harlequins.

Watson captains the side from full-back while Freddie Burns replaces Rhys Priestland at fly-half.

Harlequins welcome back prop Kyle Sinckler after he missed the defeat by Sale last time out.

Alex Dombrandt comes in at number eight with Brett Herron at 10 in place of Marcus Smith.

With two games to go in the pool stages, both sides are already out of contention for the knockout rounds.

They have one win from eight games between them - Harlequins' 15-9 success at Twickenham Stoop in the reverse fixture in November.

Bath: Watson; Hamer-Webb, Wright, Willison, Brew; Burns, Green; Boyce, Walker, Judge, Garvey, Davies, Ellis, Williams, Bayliss

Replacements: Batty, Noguera, Nixon, Douglas, Merigan, Fox, Davies, De Glanville

Harlequins: Morris; Goneva, Northmore, Lasike, Ibitoye; Herron, Care; Marler, Crumpton, Sinckler, Cavubati, Lamb, J Chisholm, Robshaw, Dombrant.

Replacements: Musk, Garcia Botta, Collier, Collier, Young, Kunatani, Saunders, Penny, R Chisholm

What they said

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper: "It is another chance for the players to go out and grow our game. There will be players that will play that haven't had as much rugby as they would have liked, so there's an opportunity for them to play."

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard: "It's important we regain our momentum, looking forward and not back. Bath represents a good opportunity for the squad to move forward and put together a complete performance based on a strong set-piece, resilient defence and attacking threat."

Match stats