Bath v Harlequins: Anthony Watson at full-back for Champions Cup clash
|Champions Cup Pool Three: Bath v Harlequins
|Date: Friday 10 January Time: 19:45 GMT Venue: The Recreation Ground
Anthony Watson is the only survivor from the weekend defeat by Gloucester as Bath make sweeping changes for the Champions Cup visit of Harlequins.
Watson captains the side from full-back while Freddie Burns replaces Rhys Priestland at fly-half.
Harlequins welcome back prop Kyle Sinckler after he missed the defeat by Sale last time out.
Alex Dombrandt comes in at number eight with Brett Herron at 10 in place of Marcus Smith.
With two games to go in the pool stages, both sides are already out of contention for the knockout rounds.
They have one win from eight games between them - Harlequins' 15-9 success at Twickenham Stoop in the reverse fixture in November.
Bath: Watson; Hamer-Webb, Wright, Willison, Brew; Burns, Green; Boyce, Walker, Judge, Garvey, Davies, Ellis, Williams, Bayliss
Replacements: Batty, Noguera, Nixon, Douglas, Merigan, Fox, Davies, De Glanville
Harlequins: Morris; Goneva, Northmore, Lasike, Ibitoye; Herron, Care; Marler, Crumpton, Sinckler, Cavubati, Lamb, J Chisholm, Robshaw, Dombrant.
Replacements: Musk, Garcia Botta, Collier, Collier, Young, Kunatani, Saunders, Penny, R Chisholm
What they said
Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper: "It is another chance for the players to go out and grow our game. There will be players that will play that haven't had as much rugby as they would have liked, so there's an opportunity for them to play."
Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard: "It's important we regain our momentum, looking forward and not back. Bath represents a good opportunity for the squad to move forward and put together a complete performance based on a strong set-piece, resilient defence and attacking threat."
Match stats
- Bath and Harlequins have met three previously in European competition, with Bath winning both Challenge Cup encounters in 2006-07, but Harlequins won their only Heineken Champions Cup meeting to date in round two.
- Harlequins have won five of their past seven Champions Cup games against Gallagher Premiership opposition (L2), including their last two in a row.
- Bath have lost each of their past five Champions Cup games, their longest run without a victory in Europe's top tier.
- Harlequins have made the fewest carries this season, although Bath have made the fewest breaks and metres.