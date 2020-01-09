La Rochelle v Sale: AJ MacGinty returns for Champions Cup clash

MacGinty has started three of Sale's previous four Champions Cup games this season

Champions Cup Pool Two: La Rochelle v Sale Date: Friday 10 January Time: 19:45 GMT Venue: Stade Marcel Deflandre

Sale have recalled fly-half AJ MacGinty as one of nine changes to come into the starting XV to take on La Rochelle in the Champions Cup on Friday.

Flanker Tom Curry is replaced by twin brother Ben at openside flanker while former England wing Marland Yarde is brought into the backline.

Chris Ashton is on the bench, while centre James Williams makes his first start since signing from Worcester.

New Zealander Ihaia West starts at 10 for La Rochelle.

The hosts' pack includes France international back rows Kevin Gourdon and Gregory Alldritt, while Levani Botia, a key part of Fiji's Rugby World Cup squad in the autumn, is in midfield.

La Rochelle: Sinzelle; Railevu, Doumayrou, Botia, Retiere; West, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Puafisi, Lavault, Leroux, Gourdon (cap), Liebenberg, Alldritt.

Replacements: Lebrun, Corbel, Atonio, Timani, Kieft, Berjon, James, Murimurivalu

Sale: L James; Roebuck, S James, Williams, Yarde; MacGinty, Cliff; Harrison, Webber, Cooper-Wooley, Postlethwaite, Phillips, JL Du Preez, B Curry, D Du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Morozov, Ford, Dugdale, Neild, Warr, Carpenter, Ashton

La Rochelle, who beat Sale in the semi-final of last year's second-tier Challenge Cup, are riding high at fourth in their domestic Top 14.

Sale are coming into the match with their own momentum however, after a thumping win over Harlequins lifted them to third in the Premiership.

Both sides seem to be scrapping for the second spot in Pool Two with Exeter well clear after four straight pool-stage wins.

The Sharks won the reverse fixture at the AJ Bell Stadium in November, eventually overhauling the 14-man visitors 25-15 after Pierre Bourgarit was sent off for eye-gouging Tom Curry.

