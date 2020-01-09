Cardiff Blues: Flanker Olly Robinson signs new Cardiff Blues deal

Olly Robinson has played 59 times for Cardiff Blues since initially signing on a short-term contract from Bristol in September 2017

Cardiff Blues flanker Olly Robinson has signed a new long-term deal at the Arms Park.

Robinson, son of former England and Scotland coach Andy, has joined the likes of Josh Navidi, Josh Turnbull and Dillon Lewis by signing a new contract.

The 28-year-old was named Blues' Players' Player of 2018-19 and won the man-of-the-match award in the triumphant 2018 Challenge Cup final.

"It was a pretty straightforward decision," said Robinson.

"I am enjoying my rugby and the style of rugby we play.

"We have some exciting young lads coming through and others that have become established regional and international players.

"There is still plenty of room for improvement, but I am looking forward to seeing how far we can go and what we can achieve in the next few years."

Robinson's father Andy was a Bath open-side who played eight times for England from 1988-95.