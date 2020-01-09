Mike Ruddock: 'Ospreys should emulate Leinster model'

Mike Ruddock was brought in from Irish club side Lansdowne

Struggling Ospreys need to adopt the approach of Irish side Leinster, says new performance director Mike Ruddock.

The Welsh region have lost 13 out of 14 games this season, are bottom of the Pro14 Conference A and are without a win in the European Champions Cup.

Ruddock, Wales' 2005 Grand Slam winning coach, who was Leinster's director of rugby between 1997 and 2000, has been appointed until the end of the season.

"The Leinster model is what we should be looking at," said Ruddock.

"We need to develop that affinity and affection for your home region, get the academy boys through then nurture and develop that young talent."

"If you are going to go overseas get some really good, class guys again that can be cultural architects and help to shape the culture and drive the culture and standards at the club."

Ruddock joined the Liberty Stadium region as a consultant at the start of December after they parted company with coach Allen Clarke.

"I think it's a matter of just getting some self-belief in that process and certainly key to that is developing some of our youngsters," Ruddock told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

Mike Ruddock guided Wales to their first Grand Slam in 27 years in 2005

"Creating that identity and always driving your decision making with what's best for the Ospreys - that's what I'll be trying to do.

"If that means bringing a couple of youngsters that might take an extra year or two before they absolutely nail it, well that's what we might have to do.

"But it's in the best interest of the Ospreys that if we lose the odd game along the way then that's what it's about."

Ruddock returns to a city where he was coach of Swansea RFC before embarking on a career that has seen spells with Leinster, Dragons and Worcester as well as two years in charge of Wales.

The 60-year-old is backing his ability and experience to make a difference at the struggling region.

"I've had my ups and I've had my downs like every coach and you learn things along the way," Ruddock said.

"I've got to try and work with key people there to use those learnings to try and help shape the future.

"I am backing myself to try and make a difference, certainly in the future.

"It might not show over the next two or three months but hopefully over time it will start to come through and ultimately I've got that emotional attachment.

"I really want us to work for the Ospreys and make it a more successful future for them."