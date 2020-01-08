European Champions Cup: Ulster need 'a cup final mentality' for Clermont game - Moore

Marty Moore has played in all four of Ulster's European Champions Cup victories this season

European Champions Cup: Clermont Auvergne v Ulster Venue: Stade Marcel Michelin Date: Saturday 11 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster & online

Prop Marty Moore says that Ulster have to have a 'winner takes all' approach to Saturday's European Champions Cup game with Clermont Auvergne.

Ulster top Pool Three after winning their opening four games and know victory would put one foot in the quarter-finals.

"There's no fear among us," said Moore on the trip to France.

"It's a pretty unforgiving tournament, so we have a cup final mentality this week."

While defeat would not condemn Ulster to an early exit from Europe, both sides know that the winner of the showdown at the Stade Marcel Michelin will likely top the Pool and secure a home quarter-final.

"We understand the occasion and we understand what it is like to play against Clermont," added Moore.

"We showed here a couple of weeks back that we need to control the game, and they have a lot of guys who can create something out of nothing.

"There's an excitement in the squad and we are a team which has proved that we can go to tough places.

Ulster's in-form scrum-half John Cooney scored the decisive try as Dan McFarland's men beat Clermont at Kingspan Stadium

"Clermont are an extremely dangerous team and they can sucker-punch you early on in the game.

"You need to be on your toes, especially in the first couple of phases.

"We have to get to grips with them early on and assert our dominance.

"We're not looking at anything past it, but obviously if we want any chance of getting a home quarter-final then this is the one that we need to win."

'We can get even better'

Dan McFarland's men travel to France off the back of a dominant victory over Munster, their seventh win in 10 Pro14 matches this season, and Moore hopes they can bring that momentum onto the European front.

"Coming into the European games it is good to have that in the bank," said the 28-year-old on Ulster's form.

"There are areas that we will look at and and think we can do a lot better, but that boosts you again knowing that you weren't at the peak of the your game.

"We're starting to play the rugby that we want to play together as a group and we feel there is a lot more to come from us.

"We've shown domestically and in Europe that we are pushing to get the best spots and to beat the most established teams.

"Things are in our hands and that is all we can ask for at this stage."