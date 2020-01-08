Billy Searle: Worcester Warriors sign Wasps fly-half on two-year deal

Billy Searle has made four appearances for Wasps this season following his recovery from injury

Worcester have made Wasps stand-off Billy Searle their first new signing for the 2020-21 season.

The 23-year-old, who has agreed a two-year deal, is in his second season with Wasps after leaving Bristol in 2018.

He is fully fit again after suffering a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula in a freak collision playing for Wasps against Bristol 11 months ago.

"I am looking forward to finishing the season off strongly, then teaming up with Worcester," said Searle.

"I would like to thank Wasps for the last two years."

Worcester are currently seventh in the Premiership - two places and four points above Wasps, who are their next league opponents, following the two-week European break, on 25 January.

Searle's rugby education

Searle previously worked under Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons during his time as a coaching consultant at Bristol - where he also worked with Jonathan Thomas and Matt Sherratt, who are both joining the Sixways coaching staff this summer.

Prior to joining Bristol, Exeter-born Searle played for Launceston and Plymouth Albion, and also represented Cornwall at county level.

"Billy is an outstanding young English fly-half," said Solomons. "He has an excellent skill set, the ability to manage a game effectively and he kicks really well, both for goal and out of hand. He is also a first-class bloke and a good team man."

Searle is the first new recruit to be announced by Warriors following contract extensions agreed with 14 members of their existing squad.