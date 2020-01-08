Henry Taylor: Northampton Saints scrum-half signs new deal
Northampton Saints scrum-half Henry Taylor has signed a new undisclosed-length deal with the Premiership club.
The 25-year-old joined from Premiership champions Saracens in April and has made 10 appearances this season.
Taylor represented England at under-20 level, and has a degree in fine art and is a classically trained pianist.
"I have every faith Henry will remain an important part of this squad over the next few seasons," said Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd.
