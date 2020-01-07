Johnnie Beattie: Bayonne's former Scotland number eight retires

Johnnie Beattie won his final Scotland cap in 2015

Former Scotland number eight Johnnie Beattie has retired from rugby after being allowed to "live out my dreams".

The 34-year-old ex-Glasgow Warriors, Montpellier and Castres forward finished his career with a three-year stint at French club Bayonne.

Beattie earned 38 caps for Scotland - 13 more than father John and 90 fewer than footballer sister Jen.

"That inevitable moment in every sportsperson's career has arrived," he wrote on Instagram.

"After 16 years of rugby life in Scotland and France, the time is right to retire from playing the sport I love professionally. 'Le petit mort' as they say in France."

Beattie began his professional career with Glasgow in 2004, before leaving for France in 2012. Two seasons with Montpellier, and a further two with Castres, followed before he joined Bayonne in 2016.

His first international appearance came in 2006 against Romania and he went on to score three tries for the national team.

"Professional rugby has allowed me to meet and work with some incredible people, from all over the world," Beattie added.

"The inspirational places, people, experiences, tournaments, supporters, anthems and matches were all a privilege to be part of, and I realise I have been very fortunate to live out my dreams practising and playing my sport.

"I look forward to applying cultural lessons learned in leadership, teamwork, respect and enjoyment as I move into new adventures."