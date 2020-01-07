Magnus Bradbury: Edinburgh & Scotland back row signs new deal

Magnus Bradbury has scored nine tries in 74 appearances for Edinburgh

Scotland international back-row Magnus Bradbury says Edinburgh is "an exciting place to be" after agreeing a new deal.

The 24-year-old has spent his whole career with the club and has featured nine times this season.

Earlier this year, Bradbury forced his way into the Scotland XV at the Rugby World Cup in Japan after missing out on the initial squad.

"It's brilliant to be part of a team that is so driven to succeed and compete at the highest level," he said.

"Edinburgh is an exciting place to be at the moment and I'm looking forward to seeing the results that this team can produce moving forward."

Bradbury joins George Taylor, Luke Crosbie and Lewis Carmichael in re-signing with the club in recent weeks, although they club have not confirmed how long his deal is.